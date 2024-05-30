Previous
Working in the rain by boxplayer
151 / 365

Working in the rain

Busy in the French lavender as I walked round the block in the drizzle trying to clear my head.

First day back at work after the bank holiday weekend and it started ok. I almost thought of going into the office, but thought better of it - and good thing as I was still coughing and the nose wasn't clear either.

Cleared my emails at least, but towards lunchtime I had the most ridiculous coughing fit that I couldn't stop - and after that I unsurprisingly got a headache. Held on till 4 but had to give up after - I'd started early anyway. As soon as I closed the laptop, the headache seemed to worsen and I felt rather sick, so just lay down for a bit until Dave returned.

Hence the walk around the block, to get some fresh air. Ate some supper and watched the first episode of the Outlaws series 3, but still feel ropey - all rather annoying.

30 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture! Hope you’re feeling better now.
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great closeup and capture.
May 30th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice shot….. take care.
May 30th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Colds are so hard to get rid of when we become adults, hope you feel better real soon. This is a lovely photo.
May 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot.
May 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You sound really poorly still 😢 Hope you can rest well and recover xxx
May 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture of the bee
May 30th, 2024  
