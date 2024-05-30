Working in the rain

Busy in the French lavender as I walked round the block in the drizzle trying to clear my head.



First day back at work after the bank holiday weekend and it started ok. I almost thought of going into the office, but thought better of it - and good thing as I was still coughing and the nose wasn't clear either.



Cleared my emails at least, but towards lunchtime I had the most ridiculous coughing fit that I couldn't stop - and after that I unsurprisingly got a headache. Held on till 4 but had to give up after - I'd started early anyway. As soon as I closed the laptop, the headache seemed to worsen and I felt rather sick, so just lay down for a bit until Dave returned.



Hence the walk around the block, to get some fresh air. Ate some supper and watched the first episode of the Outlaws series 3, but still feel ropey - all rather annoying.



30 May 2024

Walthamstow E17