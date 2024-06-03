Previous
Crossing the ravine by boxplayer
155 / 365

Crossing the ravine

Or that's what it looks like from here. A lot of snails and the odd slug wandering around the garden this morning.

Back at work, working from home. Better but wish my nose would clear. And much milder even though the sun barely put in an appearance. Rather pleasant.

Shadows https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-03

3 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
3rd June 2024

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Going somewhere with a purpose.
June 3rd, 2024  
So cute
June 3rd, 2024  
Beautiful close up
June 3rd, 2024  
Great details! It's been quite muggy here.
June 3rd, 2024  
An epic snail adventure!
June 3rd, 2024  
Lovely photo…great clarity… maybe looking for a friend
June 3rd, 2024  
Fab capture
June 3rd, 2024  
