Previous
156 / 365
Lily time
I always seem to get a picture of these gorgeous yellow lilies about this time of year - in the courtyard of flats passed on the way to the office.
Desperate to leave the house, so went in, even though my chest and nose refuse to clear. Deeply annoying.
Bumblebee in the dead nettles
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-04
4 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
4
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8134
photos
178
followers
207
following
42% complete
View this month »
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Latest from all albums
1797
153
154
1798
155
1799
1800
156
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th June 2024 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
lily
Barb
ace
So very beautiful! Sorry you are still feeling under the weather! Hope health returns speedily!
June 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
June 4th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's so perfect!
June 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Sorry you are still poorly.
June 4th, 2024
