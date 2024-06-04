Previous
Lily time by boxplayer
156 / 365

Lily time

I always seem to get a picture of these gorgeous yellow lilies about this time of year - in the courtyard of flats passed on the way to the office.

Desperate to leave the house, so went in, even though my chest and nose refuse to clear. Deeply annoying.

Bumblebee in the dead nettles https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-04

4 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
So very beautiful! Sorry you are still feeling under the weather! Hope health returns speedily!
June 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
June 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's so perfect!
June 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Sorry you are still poorly.
June 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise