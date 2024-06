I always seem to get a picture of these gorgeous yellow lilies about this time of year - in the courtyard of flats passed on the way to the office.Desperate to leave the house, so went in, even though my chest and nose refuse to clear. Deeply annoying.Bumblebee in the dead nettles https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-04 4 June 2024Pimlico SW1