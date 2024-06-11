Sign up
163 / 365
Bus stop
Leaving the office late and caught some sun peeking out of the clouds as I walked to the tube. Still so unseasonably cold, was glad of my fleece. Yesterday evening Dave even got me sorted with a hot water bottle.
Caught feather
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-11
11 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
2
3
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
8
365 2024
Pixel 7a
11th June 2024 7:04pm
Tags
road
street
sun
shadow
shadows
clouds
waiting
bus stop
Karen
ace
Lovely atmospheric street capture! Really like the shadows.
June 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Fabulous
June 11th, 2024
