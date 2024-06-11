Previous
Bus stop by boxplayer
Bus stop

Leaving the office late and caught some sun peeking out of the clouds as I walked to the tube. Still so unseasonably cold, was glad of my fleece. Yesterday evening Dave even got me sorted with a hot water bottle.

11 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
Boxplayer

Karen ace
Lovely atmospheric street capture! Really like the shadows.
June 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fabulous
June 11th, 2024  
