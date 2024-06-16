Turbobal, a duo from Poitou/Limousin in France play for a bal in Sheffield and dress up for the occasion.
Day 2 of my madcap running around weekend. Up early for breakfast pancakes made by B and to catch the slow train to Sheffield. Slower than normal because of the usual Sunday engineering works. But at least it wasn't cancelled like yesterday's and I found my reserved seat. The Edinburgh train, it did start to fill up alarmingly and I worried that I wouldn't be able to make it to the end of the carriage to retrieve my suitcase from the 5 million huge bags it was now under. But oddly everyone seemed to get off at Derby.
I thought I had plenty of time, but by the time I'd walked to the Premier Inn, checked in (allowed to early phew), and changed my mind several times as to what to wear, time was ticking on and I had to rush to the Poitou/Limousin dance workshop at 3, stopping en route to pick up sharing supper contributions from Sainsbury's Local.
Weather warm and sunny now after earlier rain, I passed through a rather hip quarter fill of vintage clothes shops, craft breweries and artisan coffee shops - oh and a bar with digital darts.
A select number of us were at the workshop where I met S and A to learn these incredibly energetic dances from the centre of France. A break after for a shared supper where I obviously stuffed my face.
After, a short session - not wanting to lug the accordion on my madcap weekend, I'd brought whistles. Anna drove me back to the hotel after where I went to bed far too late having read the paper and eaten the complimentary Green and Blacks chocolate.