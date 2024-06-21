Previous
Finale by boxplayer
173 / 365

Finale

Unusually we were allowed to take photos during the finale of Sister Act at the Dominion Theatre. Deloris finally gets her white sequin dress and white (hopefully faux) fur stole. And everyone else their sequins. A fun evening.

Worked from home, breakfasting in the warm garden and stopping to make N porridge before they headed out for another shopping trip. Lunched in the garden too.

Girls and Dave home in time for quick baked potatoes before we left for a night at the theatre - the musical Sister Act based on the hilarious 90s film with Whoopi Goldberg. Different songs but the story more or less the same - lots of showstopping songs, comedy and of course the sequins. Think the girls enjoyed it!

Waiting https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-21
Garden path https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-21

21 June 2024
Tottenham Court Road W1
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fabulously colourful capture
June 22nd, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Wow, that's insanely colourful and I like it. Glad all had a good time!
June 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a terrific set and it sounds like it was a fun evening.
June 22nd, 2024  
Maxine Lathbury ace
Looks fabulous
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise