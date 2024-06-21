Unusually we were allowed to take photos during the finale of Sister Act at the Dominion Theatre. Deloris finally gets her white sequin dress and white (hopefully faux) fur stole. And everyone else their sequins. A fun evening.
Worked from home, breakfasting in the warm garden and stopping to make N porridge before they headed out for another shopping trip. Lunched in the garden too.
Girls and Dave home in time for quick baked potatoes before we left for a night at the theatre - the musical Sister Act based on the hilarious 90s film with Whoopi Goldberg. Different songs but the story more or less the same - lots of showstopping songs, comedy and of course the sequins. Think the girls enjoyed it!