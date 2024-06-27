Previous
Clouds by boxplayer
Clouds

Ok cloud experts, what are these? Weather noticeably cooler today which is good - mum isn't finding it great, the overhot weather.

Working from home and mainly finishing things off to hand over while I'm off for a week.

Went to Toast after work in search of summer trousers but didn't find anything I liked - but I did find a linen dress. Fish and chips brought back for supper before putting a food delivery order in.

Blood of Tyrants and League of Dragons https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-27
Fatsia japonica https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-27

27 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
June 27th, 2024  
