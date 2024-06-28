Two fabulously talented women from central France playing dance music from the Massif Central for a late night bal at the Blowzabella festival at Halsway Manor. Catching up with holiday photos.
A long day, the first of many. Up in time for a very early Sainsbury's delivery, stuff for us but also mum - as well as last minute packing and a quick breakfast.
Delivered shopping to mum, together with 3 Magnums and a paper, en route to our destination in Somerset - the Blowzabella festival at Halsway Manor. 4 to 5 hours of driving, stopping for a break at Leigh Delamere where we picked up lunch items to try and stop us from just stuffing our faces with crisps and chocolate. Saw Harriet P here grabbing a coffee.
Not much evidence of Glastonbury traffic - was sticky on the M40 but we avoided the problems on the M5 by going through Bristol. An artic lorry accident on the opposite carriageway was producing long tailbacks however.
Arrived just gone 4, along with lots of others. Parked in the overflow field and unloaded, and made our way to our usual room all the way at the top, Dave lugging up the heavy suitcases.
Chatted with people and drank wine outside in the temporary shelters put up to handle the overflow diners - we ended up eating every meal there, despite the often cool weather. This evening's dinner was veggie lasagne and profiteroles. The French women from Garenne brought out a huge slab of Saint Nectaire cheese which we had a smidgen of.
Went into the marquee for the concert with Blowzabella - rather cold as the evening darkened - and into the long room after for a bal with Garenne, dancing a fair bit, a lot of Auvergne bourrees. Session after in the bar till 2. Tried to be quiet coming back to the bedroom but I failed somewhat, dropping my keys noisily as I tried to get in.