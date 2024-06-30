Acoustic Blowzabella

Playing for the dancers at the Halsway Manor Blowzabella festival. Catching up with holiday photos.
After another late night, I woke a bit earlier but still felt rough and tired. After breakfast, I snuck myself away to do more Leveret tunes practice.
Workshop with Andy after on playing rhythmically using simple tunes like Winster Gallop and Hunt the Squirrel, a good run over the basics.
Lunch outside again with L and P, Anna, W and E - veggie tart and roast vegetables. No gravy though disappointingly and after there was a mad rush to get one of the berry and apple crumbles - well a mad rush mainly by me.
Last proper event of the weekend - an afternoon acoustic bal and workshop showcase. Garenne did a gorgeous baroque set and Blowzabella played mainly acoustically in front of the stage. Showcases featured the string, bagpipes and singing workshops as well as our ensemble once more. All ended with everyone playing Carl Wark
After the traditional cream tea, most people, not staying for the Leveret week, left including L and P, and W and E.
Amazingly after all the food, I was able to eat the buffet salad supper. A stonking session followed, including both members of Garenne and Andy. The French women were noticeably upset as the French poll results came in - shock, tears and disbelief. A bit like how many of us felt on the morning of 24 June 2016.