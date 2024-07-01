Fossil hunting

At Helwell Bay near Watchet. Catching up with holiday photos.
Again feeling rough on waking - what a surprise after yet another late night - but breakfast was a touch bit later as there was no course today and fewer people. Nice buffet with a lot of veggie options.
Drove to Watchet with Anna and also Christina from Germany (Berlin) who was leaving today but spending a night in Taunton. Weather cool and damp, with some rain. As we drove the short distance, got a call from mum to say niece E had passed her driving test.
Walked over the cliff path to the fossil beach, meandering across the mossy rocks and pebbles searching for fossil remnants and pretty stones. Returned as the rain started to spit for tea and cake at East Quay - fabulous Bakewell cake and apple cake. Checked out the shops with Christina, picking up a housewarming present for T and B and a birthday present for Sophie.
Popped into the Co-op for more wine and enjoyed hearing the house martins in the eaves. Ended up in Pebbles for 2 gins from Somerset company Still Shed.
Back to practice Leveret tunes with Jo and Anna on the croquet lawn and eat pre-dinner crisps in the bar - supper of vegetable tart and bakewell tart followed.
First event of the Leveret week after - an introduction from the band and a play through the tunes. Got the giggles during this, and then during the session, spilled my wine - a giddy start to the week. Session was okay but I got cross when people kept looking up the music rather than just playing what they knew.