Previous
Shard by boxplayer
185 / 365

Shard

I've never actually been right under this, one of my favourite London towers - very striking.

Slept long this morning, really catching up after a lot of late nights. Quick breakfast and a Guardian quiz then I was out of the door to go to a session. Nice enough as there weren't too many people there so not noisy.

Wandered back to London Bridge the back way passing King's College and Guys Hospital and the Shard. Early supper of pasta once I got in and music practice.

Encouraging news from the second round French election exit polls.

Guitar shirt https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-07

7 July 2024
London Bridge SE1
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat leading line that takes the eye to the sky
July 7th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks very grand from below
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise