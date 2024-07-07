I've never actually been right under this, one of my favourite London towers - very striking.
Slept long this morning, really catching up after a lot of late nights. Quick breakfast and a Guardian quiz then I was out of the door to go to a session. Nice enough as there weren't too many people there so not noisy.
Wandered back to London Bridge the back way passing King's College and Guys Hospital and the Shard. Early supper of pasta once I got in and music practice.
Encouraging news from the second round French election exit polls.