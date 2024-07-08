Previous
Having a chat by boxplayer
187 / 365

Having a chat

Looks like these two little cars have stopped for a chat.

First day back at work and rather tired after a restless night. But wanted to go into the office to meet the new boss. Was heaving in there unsurprisingly and I had to sit apart from the team. Ivan very kindly brought me over a slice of his homemade battenburg cake.

The results from France were confirmed - no overall majority, but it was the progressive alliance that came out in front not the expected populist nationalists (third) much to the relief of those us deeply concerned by the rise of the far right in Europe.

Battenburg https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-08

8 July 2024
Pimlico SW1
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha they do look as if they are in conversation! Well spotted!
July 8th, 2024  
moni kozi
So cute!
July 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Yes all change for you! I expect you got a message from the new PM today as Jack did!
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise