Having a chat

Looks like these two little cars have stopped for a chat.
First day back at work and rather tired after a restless night. But wanted to go into the office to meet the new boss. Was heaving in there unsurprisingly and I had to sit apart from the team. Ivan very kindly brought me over a slice of his homemade battenburg cake.
The results from France were confirmed - no overall majority, but it was the progressive alliance that came out in front not the expected populist nationalists (third) much to the relief of those us deeply concerned by the rise of the far right in Europe.