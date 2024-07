Growing in abundance along a path at the wetlands.Slept long today - after a stressful week. After Sainsbury's delivered, we had smoked salmon and scrambled eggs in the garden and warm sunshine with T and B. They left after to take mum to the market and Waterlow Park and go on home. Hopefully they've got back in time for the football.I did a short cycle to the wetlands where I ate my first blackberries and chilled with a bath followed by pasta in the garden, still mild. Football starting soon.Ready for the off https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-14 14 July 2024Walthamstow E17