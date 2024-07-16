Whitebait

At the Phoenix pub meeting Grace for a catch-up. Couldn't get her to pose without a slightly pained expression.



In the office work day - busy and noisy as usual with idiots on their calls at their desks. Last choir practice before concert tomorrow - sounding good.



To the pub after, a new one for us. Nice if also a bit noisy with other after-workers. Nice chat with an aperol spritz and glass of rosé. Pleasant enough whitebait and fish and chips seemed to get me full up quite quickly and felt a little bleurgh. Forewent the puddings.



Victoria SW1