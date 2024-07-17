Post-concert tipple

Non-working day and if possible, I felt even worse than on Monday - really anxious and heart racing and a headache too. Even the lovely sunshine in the garden with breakfast didn't help.



I busied myself listening to our concert repertoire a few times before leaving to go to the dress rehearsal, Dave staying behind to join me later. Rehearsal went ok but then it was a bit faffy at the end and I tried to understand the positioning instructions for getting the ensemble who were doing the first 3 numbers back in their places - but the confusion just made me feel more overwhelmed.



Met Dave after in the café for soup - but couldn't get my heart to stop racing nor my headache to go away. Left Dave to meet everyone in the green room. And on to the stage for the concert - main piece was new composition Holy Spirit Mass by Norwegian Kim André Arnesen. And it was a joy to sing and seemed to go well.



Felt somewhat recovered after thank goodness and stopped for a drink with Dave and J and her mum and husband. K had been too tired to stay and went home.



