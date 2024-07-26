Previous
North West morris dancers by boxplayer
208 / 365

North West morris dancers

In Warwick. Part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Here as I was lucky to get a free ticket being part of the ceilidh band class. Some of us here to help out with sessions.

Worked from home earlier, very fretful - usual worrying stuff but also I hate going away without Dave. Left early at 3.30 to catch the train to Warwick - picked up a message from sister S. Her partner N is over here as his parents aren't doing well. And looks like his mum is deteriorating.

Arrived and checked into the hotel. The others were coming off site into town, so I got fish and chips in the pub before meeting them at a very fast, mainly Irish session. Outside we caught the morris dancers.

Moved on to the Roebuck for a fairly fast session but with more mixed repertoire. Very enjoyable in its way and I stayed even when some of the others went back to the site.

Walked back to the hotel after for tea and chocolate.

First day of the Paris Olympics.

Harp at the session https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-26

26 July 2024
Warwick, Warwickshire
