North West morris dancers

In Warwick. Part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Here as I was lucky to get a free ticket being part of the ceilidh band class. Some of us here to help out with sessions.
Worked from home earlier, very fretful - usual worrying stuff but also I hate going away without Dave. Left early at 3.30 to catch the train to Warwick - picked up a message from sister S. Her partner N is over here as his parents aren't doing well. And looks like his mum is deteriorating.
Arrived and checked into the hotel. The others were coming off site into town, so I got fish and chips in the pub before meeting them at a very fast, mainly Irish session. Outside we caught the morris dancers.
Moved on to the Roebuck for a fairly fast session but with more mixed repertoire. Very enjoyable in its way and I stayed even when some of the others went back to the site.
Walked back to the hotel after for tea and chocolate.