More morris dancers

In the Market Square as part of Warwick Folk Festival.Was quite tired having put my head down late, but hotel bed nice and comfy. Veggie breakfast followed by a mooch around the market stalls and charity shops, catching the odd bit of morris dancing. Bought Turkish towels and a Ghanaian handmade basket - future Christmas presents.Made my way to the Roebuck to meet the others, but the session was mainly songs so we went to the New Bowling Green for a better one. Busy and fun and with accessible tunes.After, Alice and I worked our way to the festival site via a circuitous footpath skirting the castle. There I briefly got lost looking for artists reception to pick up my wristband.Chilled outside the bar before an early supper of a halloumi burrito bowl - odd combo but delicious. Having been a hot sunny day, a short rain shower chased us into the bar. Watched a little of the pop-up bal before a few tunes in the bar.Went to the concert tent for the evening show - not many seats left but we found a couple at the back. Excellent performances from Melrose Quartet and the astonishingly good Spooky Men's Chorale - Australian a capella singers who never seem to lose their ability and invention. A Tina Turner / Taylor Swift mashup anyone?Got the festival bus back to town for tea and chocolate in the hotel room. Put my head down earlier this time.In family news, N's mum has been taken into hospital and sister S flew over - was only with Dave for 20 mins before being whisked away by N and his sister.Watch a short video of the Sallyport Sword Dancers27 July 2024Warwick, Warwickshire