And strategically placed plastic beer mug. It was only after I reviewed my photo that I noticed. At an afternoon pub garden session at Warwick Folk Festival.Another big vegetarian hotel breakfast and a warm sunny day. A bit of time to kill after packing and checking out so I wandered out, had a look in the tourist info shop (buying cards and bookmarks) and had a rose lemonade in twee tudor-style tea rooms sitting outside and catching some of the morris dancing parade.Walked to the pub session where we were in the garden - enjoyable like yesterday but fewer people which was good. Had Pimm's in a jug. Various messages about N's mum - fading - and M and Ian decided to fly over. Some panic as I tried to get hold of Dave but couldn't for an hour - he was in the bathroom apparently.Walked to the site after via the footpaths and having stowed my luggage in Claire's car, found a pizza supper (and taking a call from my mum having problems with her tablet) and watched the French sword dancers with their slaying the wolf ending. I had a last look round the stalls and bought a CD before going to find the others in the beer tent.Entertainingly they were sat at a table ready for a session with Nancy Kerr and James Fagan and Alice not recognising them had already asked Nancy's friend if they were very good... Session was excellent and more people joined.Claire and I finally left at 6.30 to drive back, mainly trouble-free. At Wood Green, I used her loo and got an Uber back. M and Ian were already there with talk of sister S joining us later. She did apparently although we'd gone to bed by then. I awoke in the early hours to hear activity and found S downstairs waiting for an Uber to the hospital. She'd got the sad news that N's mum had passed away.Compagnie Galouche https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-28 28 July 2024Warwick, Warwickshire