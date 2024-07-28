And strategically placed plastic beer mug. It was only after I reviewed my photo that I noticed. At an afternoon pub garden session at Warwick Folk Festival.
Another big vegetarian hotel breakfast and a warm sunny day. A bit of time to kill after packing and checking out so I wandered out, had a look in the tourist info shop (buying cards and bookmarks) and had a rose lemonade in twee tudor-style tea rooms sitting outside and catching some of the morris dancing parade.
Walked to the pub session where we were in the garden - enjoyable like yesterday but fewer people which was good. Had Pimm's in a jug. Various messages about N's mum - fading - and M and Ian decided to fly over. Some panic as I tried to get hold of Dave but couldn't for an hour - he was in the bathroom apparently.
Walked to the site after via the footpaths and having stowed my luggage in Claire's car, found a pizza supper (and taking a call from my mum having problems with her tablet) and watched the French sword dancers with their slaying the wolf ending. I had a last look round the stalls and bought a CD before going to find the others in the beer tent.
Entertainingly they were sat at a table ready for a session with Nancy Kerr and James Fagan and Alice not recognising them had already asked Nancy's friend if they were very good... Session was excellent and more people joined.
Claire and I finally left at 6.30 to drive back, mainly trouble-free. At Wood Green, I used her loo and got an Uber back. M and Ian were already there with talk of sister S joining us later. She did apparently although we'd gone to bed by then. I awoke in the early hours to hear activity and found S downstairs waiting for an Uber to the hospital. She'd got the sad news that N's mum had passed away.