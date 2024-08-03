Previous
Red cliffs by boxplayer
216 / 365

Red cliffs

The classic red cliffs at Sidmouth, so eroded now since I first came 35 years ago.

Quiet morning and I had a quick look around the shops - Seasalt, Moshulu and gift shops. Didn't find anything but bought a load of cheeses from the cheese shop.

Popped into the Anchor Gardens, where I found Alice and Claire, for a little bit of Brown Boots, one dance and cheesy chips, before ceilidh band practice at the Black Horse.

Met Dave for good seats at the front for the excellent a capella Melsons concert supported by Cohen Braithwaite Kilcoyne. Anna, F, K and co had come down after their workshop so we went in search of ice creams and then fish and chips from the White Horse. Anna and I ate ours on the sea front.

Evening at the rugby club at an ok session and a few tunes in the Radway before an earlyish night.

Melsons https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-08-03

3 August 2024
Sidmouth, Devon
3 August 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Childhood memories of visiting Sidmouth.
August 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks utterly glorious
August 4th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic live it👍😊
August 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful scene and wonderful narrative - nothing better than fish and chips by the sea
August 4th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love the image and your narrative. You are busy.
August 4th, 2024  
