The classic red cliffs at Sidmouth, so eroded now since I first came 35 years ago.
Quiet morning and I had a quick look around the shops - Seasalt, Moshulu and gift shops. Didn't find anything but bought a load of cheeses from the cheese shop.
Popped into the Anchor Gardens, where I found Alice and Claire, for a little bit of Brown Boots, one dance and cheesy chips, before ceilidh band practice at the Black Horse.
Met Dave for good seats at the front for the excellent a capella Melsons concert supported by Cohen Braithwaite Kilcoyne. Anna, F, K and co had come down after their workshop so we went in search of ice creams and then fish and chips from the White Horse. Anna and I ate ours on the sea front.
Evening at the rugby club at an ok session and a few tunes in the Radway before an earlyish night.