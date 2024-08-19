Previous
Having not taken any photos, I scouted around for what I could see and found Dave's tweed jacket hanging on the wardrobe door, worn recently - if a bit warm for it - to the York wedding.

Another fretful night, but I managed to get myself to sleep after awaking at 1.30am. B arrived on the doorstep at the very early hour of 7am to pick up sister T so we had breakfast in the garden while I tried to access the website I need for a presentation next week.

After they'd gone, continued working from home stopping for lunch in the garden. Feeling decidedly cooler today and quite windy.

Sister S had a chat with the carers company and I got in touch after to arrange an appointment for early September. Also showed the tenants the washing machine I'd identified - they're going to order and so they can arrange an installation date to suit - and I'll reimburse.

