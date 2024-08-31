Previous
Wheels by boxplayer
244 / 365

Wheels

I ordered a wheelchair earlier this week to make taking mum places easier. We went to pick it up today. After, Dave went and did a big shop while I went to meet mum to look around Archway market. Bought the odd thing before having lunch in a newish place Nathalie's Kitchen - big salad with halloumi for mum and a very good vegetarian breakfast for me.

Left mum in the pub with half a lager while I got her shopping from M&S then got a cab back to her flat with it. Came home via Crouch End and the nice clothes shop there somehow managing to buy two dresses. I got home to find that Dave had naughtily bought jam doughnuts from Sainsbury's.

Vegetarian breakfast https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-08-31

31 August 2024
Higham's Park E4
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Casablanca ace
Great plan, useful things!
August 31st, 2024  
Dianne ace
That will make getting out and about more fun for your mum.
August 31st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
August 31st, 2024  
