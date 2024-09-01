Previous
Les Moineaux de Paris by boxplayer
245 / 365

Les Moineaux de Paris

Or the Sparrows of Paris playing for C's 60th birthday party - C and S waltzing to the music.

A long hot sticky day. Rushed to start gathering instruments for a session and outfits for the party later. Fortified ourselves with a big breakfast including Friday's leftover chips.

Session was actually rather dire - too many loud shrill instruments and too much playing out of time.

The party was much more charming - nice venue upstairs in a pub, welcome bubbly, good food and the Parisian band. Lots of old and new faces - L and P, E, W and F, James and K, Alison and A, ML and CW. Ate far too much though plus a fair bit of prosecco. Home and stuffed now.

Birthday bubbly https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-09-01

1 September 2024
Gospel Oak NW5
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Vincent ace
Full of energy and life!
September 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the swing of the pretty green dress.
September 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Great capture of the movement
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise