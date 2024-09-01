Les Moineaux de Paris

Or the Sparrows of Paris playing for C's 60th birthday party - C and S waltzing to the music.
A long hot sticky day. Rushed to start gathering instruments for a session and outfits for the party later. Fortified ourselves with a big breakfast including Friday's leftover chips.
Session was actually rather dire - too many loud shrill instruments and too much playing out of time.
The party was much more charming - nice venue upstairs in a pub, welcome bubbly, good food and the Parisian band. Lots of old and new faces - L and P, E, W and F, James and K, Alison and A, ML and CW. Ate far too much though plus a fair bit of prosecco. Home and stuffed now.