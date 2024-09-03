Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
247 / 365
Crinkled
Autumn on its way. Actually it's here.
Office day and humdrum meetings. Spoke to the care company and made sure they were still on for tomorrow. Oh and joy, the water pump at the flat went again.
Need wine and pizza. Have the former in my hand, Dave is sorting the latter.
Arachnisaga continued
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-09-03
3 September 2024
Westminster SW1
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8310
photos
177
followers
204
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Latest from all albums
244
2211
2212
245
246
2213
247
2214
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
3rd September 2024 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
leaf
,
ceiling
,
autumn
,
pavement
,
fallen
,
withered
,
crinkled
Pat Knowles
ace
You deserve your wine…the salvation of most worries! A very dry wrinkled leaf….is it so near that time of the year already?
September 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice pov.
September 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Great fall macro!
September 3rd, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Very nice
September 3rd, 2024
BillyBoy
Nice shot. Great POV.
September 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close