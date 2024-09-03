Previous
Crinkled by boxplayer
Crinkled

Autumn on its way. Actually it's here.

Office day and humdrum meetings. Spoke to the care company and made sure they were still on for tomorrow. Oh and joy, the water pump at the flat went again.

Need wine and pizza. Have the former in my hand, Dave is sorting the latter.

Arachnisaga continued https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-09-03

3 September 2024
Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

Pat Knowles ace
You deserve your wine…the salvation of most worries! A very dry wrinkled leaf….is it so near that time of the year already?
September 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice pov.
September 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Great fall macro!
September 3rd, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Very nice
September 3rd, 2024  
BillyBoy
Nice shot. Great POV.
September 3rd, 2024  
