Sharing platter

I was unwisely convinced by Dave to go for this with him at Fishworks. A very yummy mix of fried and grilled fish and seafood as well as fresh seafood including oysters. Very delicious and a lot of it and a rather rich combination. Having been a bit stressed earlier didn't help either and I ended up with a tummy upset, feeling decidedly unwell on the tube home.
Earlier had woke up uneasy and gone on to mum's to meet the carers - seemed very nice and efficient and they'll be setting up a weekly domestic assistance hour for mum.
Grabbed a snack of sushi before getting the tube into town to meet Dave for Frozen and after our meal at Fishworks. Home now feeling bleaurgh.
Final Grenfell inquiry report published today - totally escoriating of everyone involved in causing what the inquiry ruled to be 72 completely avoidable deaths. One of the panel members couldn't hold back the tears as she spoke. Hardly surprising when the chair had concluded:
“One very significant reason why Grenfell Tower came to be clad in combustible materials was systematic dishonesty on the part of those who made and sold the rainscreen cladding panels and insulation products. They engaged in deliberate and sustained strategies to manipulate the testing processes, misrepresent test data and mislead the market.”