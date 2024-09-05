The Wall

How apposite to have been reading this when news of the latest and one of the worst Channel crossing tragedies came in. 12 people dead.



The Wall is a dystopian not-too-far-in-the-future novel where everyone has to do time on the Wall. Completely encircling the UK where once there had been beaches and shores but now a catastrophic sea level rise means the habitable world has shrunk and most people are drowning and starving.



Doing time on the Wall means stopping the Others from getting across at all costs because for every Other that succeeds, a Defender of the Wall is put to sea in their place.



Still felt rough and thick headed today so didn't go into the office and only worked half a day.



5 September 2024

Walthamstow E17