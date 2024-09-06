Sign up
Previous
250 / 365
Hairy borage
In the garden, still lingering on providing for the pollinators.
Worked from home again. Feeling better but still a little headachey. Dismal day but we didn't get as much rain as further south.
Dave off out soon to meet old school friends.
6 September 2024
Walthamstow E17
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
3
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8314
photos
176
followers
204
following
68% complete
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
246
2213
247
2214
2215
248
249
250
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th September 2024 4:20pm
blue
,
flower
,
garden
,
hairy
,
borage
gloria jones
ace
This is lovely with wonderful details and light.
September 6th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty!
September 6th, 2024
Neil
ace
Not seen this plant before, looks brilliant.
September 6th, 2024
