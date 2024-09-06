Previous
Hairy borage by boxplayer
Hairy borage

In the garden, still lingering on providing for the pollinators.

Worked from home again. Feeling better but still a little headachey. Dismal day but we didn't get as much rain as further south.

Dave off out soon to meet old school friends.

6 September 2024
Walthamstow E17
gloria jones ace
This is lovely with wonderful details and light.
September 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty!
September 6th, 2024  
Neil ace
Not seen this plant before, looks brilliant.
September 6th, 2024  
