A modern church completed in 1979 and designed by Louis Arretche - its shape and that of the surrounding market stalls are meant to evoke flames and an upturned boat. It is sited in the Place du Vieux-Marché where Joan was burnt at the stake. The windows come from the nearby 16th century Church of St Vincent, mostly destroyed in the 2nd world war (the windows had been removed for safekeeping). A really impressive modern place of worship and memorial.
Catching up with photos from the weekend choir trip.
Had an uncomfortable night in the hotel room, too hot in the main. Breakfast buffet was good if busy with the rest of our group.
I left Dave who was going on the trip to a cider maker and I walked towards the art museum, stopping at a flea market en route. Normal tat plus some of the regular impressive food stalls. Stopped at a bakery to buy a chocolate religieuse and ate it straightaway in the gardens of St Ouen sitting on sunny steps.
Walked on to the Musée des Beaux-Arts although got distracted by all the amazing chocolatiers and somehow got lost. Eventually found the museum with its excellent small collection of impressionists - Monet, Sisley and Pissarro - plus a great Caravaggio, and some nice Dutch and Italian renaissance pieces.
Went to meet Dave but the coach was half an hour late, though nice sitting on a bench in the warm sunshine. Found lunch with a couple of the other choir women on the terrace of the Café de Rouen - a plate of crudités with fries and red wine.
Visited the modern Church of St Joan of Arc, lots of good modern sculpture inside also. We went into a shop selling Normandy specialities after and I bought smoked fish pate, a bookmark and chocolate for mum and work.
I had a rehearsal after so Dave went to the museum. Found it hard standing for the practice so found myself a chair and hoped to save my legs for the concert.
Met Dave by le Gros Horloge after and we had quick look around the cathedral. Grabbed a quick supper at Big Fernand, veggie burger and toastie with fries. Changed in their toilets and headed back to the church (Temple Saint-Eloi) for a second rehearsal. Dave spent the time in the pub opposite sampling their very strong stouts. He came to the concert reeking of strong beer 🤣
Beautiful acoustics for the concert but the organ was enormous and by its nature made everything slower. I tried to stand, but my leg gave way towards the end of the first half so l sat for the second half. An unexpected change in the running order meant I couldn't find the music for one of the shorter pieces till the last bar which was entertaining.
The coach took us back to the hotel for crisps and chocolate and illicit tea in our bedroom.
Religieuse https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-09-21
21 September 2024
Rouen, France