The low res grainy quality and a bit of HDR saturation makes this look rather like a watercolour. Driving through the Normandy countryside this misty morning.
Travelling back home today from our weekend choir tour. Horrible early start as I hadn't slept well - the room being hot with noisy aircon and worrying about a leak in the downstairs flat from our pipe, quel surprise.
Went easy at the breakfast buffet with a long coach drive ahead but did make myself a cheese baguette for lunch. Got out of our room pronto so we could be on the coach early, it being very full.
Slept most of the way on the coach to Calais, sending a few messages to plumber and landlord. His plumber got there first and did a fix though we might have to replace the remaining pipe.
Ferry crossing quite easy again and we ate our lunches and relaxed. And this time we did get onto the earlier ferry so after a couple of hours on the coach we were back at Embankment. Dave lugged the 6 bottles of cider home he'd bought on the cider tour.