Previous
Normandy countryside by boxplayer
265 / 365

Normandy countryside

The low res grainy quality and a bit of HDR saturation makes this look rather like a watercolour. Driving through the Normandy countryside this misty morning.

Travelling back home today from our weekend choir tour. Horrible early start as I hadn't slept well - the room being hot with noisy aircon and worrying about a leak in the downstairs flat from our pipe, quel surprise.

Went easy at the breakfast buffet with a long coach drive ahead but did make myself a cheese baguette for lunch. Got out of our room pronto so we could be on the coach early, it being very full.

Slept most of the way on the coach to Calais, sending a few messages to plumber and landlord. His plumber got there first and did a fix though we might have to replace the remaining pipe.

Ferry crossing quite easy again and we ate our lunches and relaxed. And this time we did get onto the earlier ferry so after a couple of hours on the coach we were back at Embankment. Dave lugged the 6 bottles of cider home he'd bought on the cider tour.

Home now and chilling.

White cliffs https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-09-23

23 September 2024
Normandy, France
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic like it👍😊
September 23rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A lovely image
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise