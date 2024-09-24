Never pass one

Is what Dave and I say to each other when faced with an unexpected loo stop and wondering whether to take advantage. This passage from the book I'm reading summed it up nicely. All I took today as it ended up quite busy one way or another.



Worked from home and of course had a lot of emails to catch up on. Had to speak to sisters to update them on a few things. Had an extended lunch break so I could Uber it to and from mum's to meet her potential new carer (to help with light chores) - she seemed nice. And after all the leak palaver the last couple of days, our flat's water pressure is lower than it was and our plumber thinks it's because the downstairs guy's plumber put the wrong width pipe in. Landlord downstairs said he'd send his guy back to look at. And he wants us to investigate separating our mains feeds also which will be an arm and a leg.



Mentally exhausted and ready for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.



24 September 2024

Walthamstow E17