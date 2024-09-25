Previous
Raindrops on leaf by boxplayer
Raindrops on leaf

It didn't rain quite as much as the very soggy Monday everyone had, but still a fair bit and raining as I walked into the office. The sun made a brief appearance later. Very odd going into work on a Wednesday - normally my non-working day.

Boring day with a few meetings although I lost one when the organiser didn't show. Fine by me. No resolution on the lower water pressure after the leak fix. Downstairs landlord now thinks it's because there should be a narrower pipe not a wider one contrary to what our plumber thinks.

25 September 2024
Pimlico SW1
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely droplets and refraction.
September 25th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A really delightful pattern!
September 25th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so refreshing
September 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great raindrop capture!
September 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty raindrops…
September 25th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely capture. I always struggle with raindrops
September 25th, 2024  
