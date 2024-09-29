Breakfast treat

After a week of some stress and quite a lot on I really fancied a relaxing Sunday morning with breakfast in bed. Dave, bless him, delivered and we chilled out with the Guardian quiz and the new CD from Club Debris. We even gave in and put the heating on a couple of days early. I amazingly found time to catch up and comment on a few 365 photos.



Afternoon a little busier - after some overdue music practice, I went off to the ceilidh band class, working more on Morgan Rattler. Drink after with a few classmates and home to baked potatoes and the first episode of Ludwig.



Walthamstow E17