Breakfast treat by boxplayer
Breakfast treat

After a week of some stress and quite a lot on I really fancied a relaxing Sunday morning with breakfast in bed. Dave, bless him, delivered and we chilled out with the Guardian quiz and the new CD from Club Debris. We even gave in and put the heating on a couple of days early. I amazingly found time to catch up and comment on a few 365 photos.

Afternoon a little busier - after some overdue music practice, I went off to the ceilidh band class, working more on Morgan Rattler. Drink after with a few classmates and home to baked potatoes and the first episode of Ludwig.

29 September 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
74% complete

Renee Salamon ace
Perfect Sunday morning - we put our heating on today too!
September 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
enjoy your breakfast in bed !
September 29th, 2024  
