Wet berries

Another very damp start with rain starting in the night and carrying on through much of the day. Into the office unusually for a Monday.



Unfortunately more leak drama at the rented flat, one going into the cafe that the downstairs landlord and plumber finally traced to our bathroom stopcock. They've done a quick fix and our plumber will replace hopefully tomorrow. Low water pressure still a problem though.



30 September 2024

Walthamstow E17