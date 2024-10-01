Lodestar Trio

Mixing nordic folk with classical (mainly baroque) music. Very classy and very beautiful on violin, hardanger fiddle and nyckelharpa.



In the office again and another grimly wet day - in fact it really came down through the afternoon and early evening. Back in the office and first choir rehearsal after the French tour. Doing a nice winter piece by Elgar, Morten Lauridsen's O Magnum Mysterium and a jolly thing by Haydn.



Met Dave after work at Old Street for the gig, walking to LSO St Luke's sheltering from the rain under his umbrella as I couldn't be bothered to get mine out.



Nice venue, a church all kitted out into a stylish venue. Got prosecco and ate my Itsu salmon in the café downstairs before going upstairs to find Jo had saved us seats at the front for this lovely interesting concert.



Home for tea and a tired spat.



In leak news, the plumber didn't get to the flat today to sort out the temporary fix, but he did look at pictures, tell me what needs doing and give me a quote. Joy.



In not unexpected news, Iran launched missiles at Israel. Find something to be optimistic about says today's Action for Happiness's Optimistic October calendar. Well not that for sure.



1 October 2024

Old Street EC1