Previous
Lodestar Trio by boxplayer
275 / 365

Lodestar Trio

Mixing nordic folk with classical (mainly baroque) music. Very classy and very beautiful on violin, hardanger fiddle and nyckelharpa.

In the office again and another grimly wet day - in fact it really came down through the afternoon and early evening. Back in the office and first choir rehearsal after the French tour. Doing a nice winter piece by Elgar, Morten Lauridsen's O Magnum Mysterium and a jolly thing by Haydn.

Met Dave after work at Old Street for the gig, walking to LSO St Luke's sheltering from the rain under his umbrella as I couldn't be bothered to get mine out.

Nice venue, a church all kitted out into a stylish venue. Got prosecco and ate my Itsu salmon in the café downstairs before going upstairs to find Jo had saved us seats at the front for this lovely interesting concert.

Home for tea and a tired spat.

In leak news, the plumber didn't get to the flat today to sort out the temporary fix, but he did look at pictures, tell me what needs doing and give me a quote. Joy.

In not unexpected news, Iran launched missiles at Israel. Find something to be optimistic about says today's Action for Happiness's Optimistic October calendar. Well not that for sure.

1 October 2024
Old Street EC1
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
This looks fun! Great capture
October 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely moment
October 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
great image and pleasant on the ears to I imagine :)
October 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's something to be optimistic about!
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise