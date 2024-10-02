Van Gogh at the National Gallery

Van Gogh's chair and sunflowers - usually resident at the National Gallery - have been joined by a whole host of other compelling and original works by art's ultimate tortured genius at the Van Gogh Poets and Lovers exhibition. Astonishing brilliance.
Chilled out morning trying to relax after all the recent aggro. Left earlier than Dave so I could pop into mum's en route to drop a few things off for her. Unfortunately because of the roadworks round the corner, the Uber was delayed - had to dump mum's stuff and make a run for the bus so I could meet Dave at the National Gallery.
Total crowd madness outside - two huge queues were snaking out just to get into the gallery proper. Inside the Van Gogh entrance, we had to wait a bit even with timed tickets. Wasn't too bad once we got in though.
A meal at the Sherlock Holmes pub after with all its Sherlock Holmes memorabilia. Nice enough pub fare - halloumi bites and salt and pepper squid; mac and cheese with garlic bread and a big salad for Dave.
A mild panic when I asked Dave whether he'd turned the oven off (he'd been baking potatoes for work lunches before I left) and he said he hadn't. We were all set to rush home when he remembered putting his cooked potatoes away in Tupperware.
Home to relax. No phone calls from plumbers or anything else unpleasant - a respite.