Previous
Blue potato bush by boxplayer
277 / 365

Blue potato bush

Or lycianthes rantonnetii. I wondered if it was a member of the nightshade family and so it is. On the way to meet G after work.

A day without rain, quite delightful, and another in the office. Lots of meetings, always dull.

Walked to Chez Antoinette after to meet G for a catch-up. Annoyingly they had me down for an outside table even though I'm sure I booked inside - exactly like Saturday evening. Same booking platform, must be a really poor interface.

But their terrace was covered and heated and after a little poor service receiving my snails sans advertised baguette it got better. Salmon with an unusual hazelnut sauce and shaved celeriac was very good as was the chocolate cake.

Chatted and ranted with G before getting the tube home.

Plumber hopefully did a permanent fix on the leaky stopcock.

Nocellara olives https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-10-03

3 October 2024
Victoria SW1
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
lovely colours and DOF
October 3rd, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice capture
October 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A pretty flower off setting the street shot.
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise