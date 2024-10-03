Blue potato bush

Or lycianthes rantonnetii. I wondered if it was a member of the nightshade family and so it is. On the way to meet G after work.
A day without rain, quite delightful, and another in the office. Lots of meetings, always dull.
Walked to Chez Antoinette after to meet G for a catch-up. Annoyingly they had me down for an outside table even though I'm sure I booked inside - exactly like Saturday evening. Same booking platform, must be a really poor interface.
But their terrace was covered and heated and after a little poor service receiving my snails sans advertised baguette it got better. Salmon with an unusual hazelnut sauce and shaved celeriac was very good as was the chocolate cake.
Chatted and ranted with G before getting the tube home.
Plumber hopefully did a permanent fix on the leaky stopcock.