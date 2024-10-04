Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
Pipe and pylon
And a heron on the far bank. On a cycle around the wetlands at lunchtime. Fine day with sunshine so very pleasant.
Working at home today and struggling with anxiety - waiting for calls or messages about new leaks. Nothing came thank goodness. Started off with a bath to try and relax.
4 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
green
,
pipe
,
wetlands
,
reservoir
,
rusty
,
pylon
,
walthamstow wetlands
Pat Knowles
ace
No news is good news!! Leaks are the bain of your life! 😱
October 4th, 2024
