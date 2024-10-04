Previous
Pipe and pylon by boxplayer
278 / 365

Pipe and pylon

And a heron on the far bank. On a cycle around the wetlands at lunchtime. Fine day with sunshine so very pleasant.

Working at home today and struggling with anxiety - waiting for calls or messages about new leaks. Nothing came thank goodness. Started off with a bath to try and relax.

4 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
No news is good news!! Leaks are the bain of your life! 😱
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise