Domes and spire

The domes of St Joseph's Catholic Church and the spire of Brendan the Navigator on Highgate Hill. Had a pub lunch here with mum.
Went to mum's this morning to tidy up and clean a bit - as you do before an actual cleaner arrives (carer helping out with light cleaning coming on Tuesday). Also checked how her Shark hoover works and that she had enough cleaning materials and cloths.
After, Dave went off to a session and mum and I went to the local pub (being on call I couldn't go far) for lunch - calamari, veggie burger (Caesar salad with chicken for mum), chocolate fudge cake and cheesecake. Quite busy with Saturday afternoon drinkers.
Came home and prepared a paneer and pumpkin tray bake for later.