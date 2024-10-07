Previous
American Gods by boxplayer
American Gods

Excellent fantasy novel, a tall tale of war between the old gods (brought to America by settlers and immigrants) and the new (technology, shopping, media etc). Unfortunately my bookmark broke not long into it. I've just joined a book club at work - hope I can manage the reading and continue to read my stuff.

Working at home and generally fretful - querying a few things before first carer visit tomorrow. And just as I started to eat my lunch, my tummy began to feel odd. Felt quite icky by the end of the day and spent the evening in bed. Not hungry, have just had peppermint tea.

Oddly Dave returned not feeling great and with an odd tummy. We can't work out any possible things we've eaten recently in common though.

7 October 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
October 7th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Love Neil Gaiman....have read all his books...more than once with some of them .....excellent choice......have you read any others....if not try Neverwhere and Stardust.....
October 7th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Oh dear- sounds like the dreaded lurgy. Hope you both recover quickly.
October 7th, 2024  
