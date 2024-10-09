Two Golden Sisters

A rather sad frontage in Seven Sisters Road. Now permanently closed - the two golden sisters shine no more. Driving back from mum's.



Thanks for all the good wishes yesterday. Having had toast for supper, nothing bad happened and felt a lot better. My mum had reported issues with her phone yesterday - saying low battery so this morning we drove over, suspecting that her handset batteries needed changing. They did indeed and that was sorted.



Cycled to Walthamstow after we returned to pick up my book club book (Butter by Asako Yuzuki) and razor blades for Dave. Not successful with the latter - nowhere had your bog standard refill single blades - not Boots (oh no we don't stock any own-brand razors here, you have to order them online), Superdrug (oh no, no one uses those anymore) nor Sainsbury's. Oh, so you can't just go into a shop anymore to buy what you need, you have to order them online. No wonder the world is falling down around our ears.



Was in a serious meltdown mood after but Dave made us sardines, cheese and tomatoes on toast and we slobbed in front of the telly, hedonistically watching Ludwig.



Having been useful earlier by cleaning the toilet, putting all the linen and towels away and sorting out the mass of clothes I'd dumped in the spare room, I carried on by swapping over my summer wardrobe for my winter one (ie, bundling lots of lineny things into some tupperware boxes).



Tummy just started to feel a bit unsettled, hope it's just the remnants of yesterday rather than a relapse.



Seven Sisters N15