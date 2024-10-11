Tales from Earthsea

A longstanding fantasy favourite of mine from when I read the Earthsea trilogy (now quadrilogy) as a child - a tale of wizards in a wonderfully created mythical world. This a fairly recent collection of short stories set in that world with a whole bunch of new characters.



Lots of aurora spotting last night even in southern light-polluted areas. But what with mum etc yesterday, missed them again. Bright and sunny and a touch of frost this morning.



Worked from home as mum had stayed over. She slept long and was feeling a lot better if tired. But she ate breakfast and lunch and is now looking forward to fish and chips.



11 October 2024

Walthamstow E17