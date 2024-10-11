Previous
Tales from Earthsea by boxplayer
Tales from Earthsea

A longstanding fantasy favourite of mine from when I read the Earthsea trilogy (now quadrilogy) as a child - a tale of wizards in a wonderfully created mythical world. This a fairly recent collection of short stories set in that world with a whole bunch of new characters.

Lots of aurora spotting last night even in southern light-polluted areas. But what with mum etc yesterday, missed them again. Bright and sunny and a touch of frost this morning.

Worked from home as mum had stayed over. She slept long and was feeling a lot better if tired. But she ate breakfast and lunch and is now looking forward to fish and chips.

11 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
I love how reading transports us to different times and allows us to escape our present!
October 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I’ve heard of the Earthsea books but never read any.
October 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nicely presented.
October 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant… enjoy
October 11th, 2024  
