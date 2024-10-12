Dried flowers

Left over from some of long forgotten bunch of flowers. They were pretty dried so have stayed on the kitchen table.



Mum wasn't feeling all that great again - not sick, but a bit bunged up down below. She had extra doses of coffee and prunes as well as a light breakfast and brunch. But mostly dozed on the sofa.



We tidied - clearing clutter, hoovering and preparing beds as K, E and M arrive late this evening. Also made a large pot of vegetable soup.



Weather on and off bright and sunny with a touch of rain.



12 October 2024

Walthamstow E17