Previous
286 / 365
Dried flowers
Left over from some of long forgotten bunch of flowers. They were pretty dried so have stayed on the kitchen table.
Mum wasn't feeling all that great again - not sick, but a bit bunged up down below. She had extra doses of coffee and prunes as well as a light breakfast and brunch. But mostly dozed on the sofa.
We tidied - clearing clutter, hoovering and preparing beds as K, E and M arrive late this evening. Also made a large pot of vegetable soup.
Weather on and off bright and sunny with a touch of rain.
12 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely vase.
October 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So sweet. Wishing your mum more comfy soon.
October 12th, 2024
