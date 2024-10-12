Previous
Dried flowers by boxplayer
Dried flowers

Left over from some of long forgotten bunch of flowers. They were pretty dried so have stayed on the kitchen table.

Mum wasn't feeling all that great again - not sick, but a bit bunged up down below. She had extra doses of coffee and prunes as well as a light breakfast and brunch. But mostly dozed on the sofa.

We tidied - clearing clutter, hoovering and preparing beds as K, E and M arrive late this evening. Also made a large pot of vegetable soup.

Weather on and off bright and sunny with a touch of rain.

12 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely vase.
October 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So sweet. Wishing your mum more comfy soon.
October 12th, 2024  
