Fag break

Looks like he's enjoying it. On the way to the ceilidh band class.



Not as much sleep as would have liked. K, E and M were due in last night at Stansted at 11.20. By the time they'd tracked down an Uber and got here, it was 1. Went to sleep almost straightaway but of course woke up with by body alarm clock at 6 and struggled to go back to sleep.



Mum initially seemed like she was feeling sick again, but after ginger tea and fruit, and more sleep, she seemed better. She chatted with K, E and M who'd come back from visiting the big Sainsbury's with Dave.



I left them to go to my ceilidh band class - more work on Three Around Three - and returned just as they were taking mum for a walk / wheel around the block.



Ordered a big sushi blow-out from Taro - unhappily, M's tuna salmon sushi was missing and she had to wait another half hour while we re-ordered it for her. All very delicious though - and mum had some too. Dave and I succumbed to cinnamon buns after.



13 October 2024

Camden Town NW1