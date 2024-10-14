Sign up
Previous
288 / 365
Bite
I meant to take a picture of my cinnamon bun - K brought us bags of them - but I'd taken a bite before I knew it. Nobody makes cinnamon buns like the Finns. Tea time snack for Dave, mum and I.
Worked from home, horribly rainy first thing. K and co went off on a mammoth shopping trip and mum spent the day on the sofa. Arranged a doctor's appointment for her for next week.
14 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8365
photos
174
followers
200
following
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
2
2
1
1
Album
365 2024
Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a
Taken
14th October 2024 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bun
,
bite
,
cinnamon bun
,
bitten
Margaret Brown
ace
That looks very yummy!
October 14th, 2024
