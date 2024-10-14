Previous
Bite by boxplayer
Bite

I meant to take a picture of my cinnamon bun - K brought us bags of them - but I'd taken a bite before I knew it. Nobody makes cinnamon buns like the Finns. Tea time snack for Dave, mum and I.

Worked from home, horribly rainy first thing. K and co went off on a mammoth shopping trip and mum spent the day on the sofa. Arranged a doctor's appointment for her for next week.

14 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
That looks very yummy!
October 14th, 2024  
