Sitting pretty on the bins

Very self-contained pussycat chilling on top of garden bins on the way to the International Supermarket.
Felt more relaxed somehow than I'd done for a while and slept fairly well despite an anxiety dream last thing before I woke up.
Wheeled mum to the International Supermarket to pick up extra shopping also popping into Oxfam and the Lithuanian shop. Made a black bean soup while listening to the budget before lunch of leftover soup from the weekend and Turkish bread.
We tried after to work out what we need to think about to replace our knackered hob and oven but it all got rather fractious as we couldn't really work out what measurements we needed and how to get them. Rather annoyed now. How do you buy a new hob or build-in oven?
Cake and tea time coming - that might be cheering.