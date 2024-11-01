Blowzabella bourrée

Blowzabella play for a final bourrée at this evening's dance at Stamford Arts Centre.
Busy day - had been due to work but what with needing to leave early and also take mum to the doctor's for a blood test, I took the day off.
Blood test sorted, we returned and I packed before rustling up lunch. Wrote out a list of the comings and goings for mum - her short-term memory definitely MIA. I was leaving, but Dave would be coming back from work, then he'd be going out and B would arrive.
I left at 2.30 to catch the train to Stamford, changing at Peterborough. Wandered slowly through the dark pretty streets as the shops were closing, bumping into A and S in a funky drinks emporium selling all sorts of spirits as well as infused oils and vinegars.
The restaurant, the Mad Turk, was just next door where we had a good meal before making our way to the arts centre for Blowzabella, the UK first gig with their new hurdy-gurdy player, Benoit Michaud.
Excellent evening - great music even if the sound could have been better, sprung dance floor and lots of familiar faces. Got a message from B that he'd arrived ok and mum had let him in.
Long drive back after in A's car squashed at the back with L and P, S with her bad back having bagsied the front. Nibbles and chat when we got back. Spoke to Dave - he hadn't enjoyed Dreamers' Circus as much as expected, maybe a bit tired and distracted like me.