Hanging by a thread

An autumn leaf seems to be suspended mid-fall. There's actually a spider's web that it's caught in. Has been very mild so they're still around. Walking by near the Highfields Park lake.
Lay in after the late night, but was awake since 7 so still tired. Nice breakfast of smoked salmon, scrambled egg and toast.
We all went to the tram stop, the others going into town to see a bookbinding exhibition. I got off at the uni stop to visit Grayson Perry and Paula Rego at the Djanogly Gallery. Very good - excellent etchings based on nursery rhymes and English literature from Rego and the usual commentary in map form on our warped ways of modern living from Perry. Treated myself to a fruit scone in the café.
Walked back towards Beeston enjoying the autumn colours by the lake and through the park. Beautiful tall tulip trees shedding their leaves along with other colourful trees.
In the high street, stopped in deli Essen for bread, olives and chocolate and checked out a few charity shops. Back at the house, did useful tidying and emptying of dishwasher while waiting for the others.
Evening prepping nice food (extensive nibbles and salmon parcels with squash), eating and drinking and playing a couple of rounds of Telestrations (book titles an excellent theme). Ate far too much, so easy to go mad with the nibbles.