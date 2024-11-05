Previous
Shadows on the ground by boxplayer
310 / 365

Shadows on the ground

Shadows from the Chinese restaurant's ornate frontage.

Working in the office and the first meeting of the office book club. Nice relaxed session talking about Butter although disappointingly most people were on Teams (possibly because a tube strike had originally been planned for today).

As a tube strike was still on for Thursday, I moved my hair appointment to Friday. And of course they then cancelled the strike. Also emailed the Finnish Church about booking their Finnish Christmas dinner.

After work, popped into Waterstones to pick up next year's almanac and M&S where I found easy trousers for mum. Also found jolly cat slipper socks that I thought she'd like.

Home, fireworks going off everywhere, to relax with a glass of wine and a supper of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with T and B who'd decided to stay one more night. Mum loved her cat slippers.

US election time - let's see what happens tomorrow.

Make your mind up time https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-05

5 November 2024
Westminster SW1
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful shadows & the bike just adds to this scene.
November 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The great shadows look like a mosaic.
November 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Great shadows and light, well spotted.
November 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is rather beautiful
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise