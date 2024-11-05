Shadows on the ground

Shadows from the Chinese restaurant's ornate frontage.
Working in the office and the first meeting of the office book club. Nice relaxed session talking about Butter although disappointingly most people were on Teams (possibly because a tube strike had originally been planned for today).
As a tube strike was still on for Thursday, I moved my hair appointment to Friday. And of course they then cancelled the strike. Also emailed the Finnish Church about booking their Finnish Christmas dinner.
After work, popped into Waterstones to pick up next year's almanac and M&S where I found easy trousers for mum. Also found jolly cat slipper socks that I thought she'd like.
Home, fireworks going off everywhere, to relax with a glass of wine and a supper of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with T and B who'd decided to stay one more night. Mum loved her cat slippers.
US election time - let's see what happens tomorrow.