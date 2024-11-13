Pigeon congress

I was entertained by the pigeons gathered under and on this unusual tree right in the middle of a busy Archway junction. Seen from the Uber to the hospital.



Slept fairly well considering I had to get up at 5 to give mum her last prep medicine. Mum and I got an Uber to the hospital - insane traffic as seems to be the norm recently, thought for a while we might be late.



As it was, we had to rush to use the loos before turning up at the CT scanning room. All went as smoothly as these things can, never fun to be probed 🤣



Popped into mum's flat to pick up post and got an Uber back. Now mum's able to eat normally, I went out and got chips as a treat and we had them with a bit of halloumi and salad.



Was exhausted after with a mild headache so rested most of the afternoon before practising music and making lists for the weekend.



Archway N19