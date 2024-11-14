Previous
Christmas lights by boxplayer
Christmas lights

In Walthamstow high street. Starting to look festive.

Worked from home and after work, though getting in a Sainsbury's order tomorrow, cycled to the International Supermarket and the Lithuanian shop for nice bread and chocolates.

14 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Dorothy ace
Looks like people are dressed for it!
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks lovely but a little early.
November 14th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fabulous street scene
November 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture of the lights.
November 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 🧑‍🎄😊
November 14th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Looks very pretty.......but too early !!!
November 14th, 2024  
