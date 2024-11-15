Into the sunset

Lovely views of the evening sun as we travelled along the M25.
Working from home but felt I barely got much done, head full of stuff to prep for weekend and sister S staying and feeling fretful. So much more complicated with mum around.
First thing, put a bread on and made a big chickpea and veggie sausage casserole - partly for Dave's lunches and partly for sister and mum's supper. Sorted out notes and videos to help sister with to things like using the wheelchair and turning the heating on and off.
After lunch of boiled eggs with mum only had enough time to start closing things down before leaving to meet Dave at work. Journey to Guildford for our music weekend was relatively smooth, with a few slowish patches on the motorway but nothing horrid.
Arrived at hotel with plenty of time to chill in the room before meeting Jo H for drinks in the bar. Andy and Jo F joined us and we chatted while waiting for Dave S, going into dinner later than planned.
Thus I was quite hungry by the time we sat down and food took a while to come so the prosecco and red wine made more of an impact.
Food was good - very haute cuisine, elaborate constructions of strange mixes of flavours - a sweet tomato tart followed by a 'cod mosaic' with some kind of charcoal dusting and '24 hour potatoes'. As is usual with this sort of food, portions were on the small side and I felt like I could have done with a side of veg. Entertainingly, Dave had asked about sides, but been told that his (very small) celeriac main course was 'quite substantial'....
Finished off with a couple of ports in the bar and by the time I retired, felt a little merry. Woke up a couple of times in the too soft bed with a burgeoning headache.